Audi India launches new 2021 A4 facelift at Rs 42.34 lakh
The new Audi A4 facelift has been introduced in India, with prices starting at Rs 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model, which is available in two variants including Premium Plus and Technology, commenced last month for an amount of Rs 2 lakh.
Feature highlights of the B9 Audi A4 facelift include a single-frame grille, reworked LED headlamps, redesigned LED tail lights, trapezoidal-shaped exhaust pipes, and new five-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, the model will come equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, an updated MMI system, and ambient lighting.
Under the hood, the new Audi A4 facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that is capable of producing 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. Transmission options will be limited to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, sending power to the front wheels. These figures enable the car to sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds.
