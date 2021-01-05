Audi India launches new 2021 A4 facelift at Rs 42.34 lakh

Audi India launches new 2021 A4 facelift at Rs 42.34 lakh New Audi A4
author image Aditya Nadkarni
Tuesday 05 January 2021, 10:18 AM

The new Audi A4 facelift has been introduced in India, with prices starting at Rs 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model, which is available in two variants including Premium Plus and Technology, commenced last month for an amount of Rs 2 lakh.

Feature highlights of the B9 Audi A4 facelift include a single-frame grille, reworked LED headlamps, redesigned LED tail lights, trapezoidal-shaped exhaust pipes, and new five-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, the model will come equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, an updated MMI system, and ambient lighting.

Under the hood, the new Audi A4 facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that is capable of producing 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. Transmission options will be limited to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, sending power to the front wheels. These figures enable the car to sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

