FCA India to launch four new models by the end of 2022

Jay Shah Tuesday 05 January 2021, 09:50 AM

FCA India’s subsidiary brand– Jeep has confirmed four new models to be introduced in India by the end of 2022. The Jeep Compass facelift will be the first model to be updated in the brand’s India line-up followed by a mid-size three-row luxury SUV based on the same platform. The Grand Cherokee and the Wrangler will also be assembled locally at the company's facility in Ranjangaon.

To materialise the same, the brand has also announced a fresh investment of $250 million (approximately 180 crore) in its India operations. The infused capital will be in addition to the $ 150 million investment recently announced by the company to set up a Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad.

The Jeep Compass is slated to be launched in India on 7 January. The much-anticipated model from Jeep India’s stable will feature an updated larger 10.1-inch infotainment system with latest Uconnect 5, new multi-functional steering wheel, redesigned seats and dual-tone themed cabin. The engine options will remain unchanged with 1.4-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT unit and a nine-speed torque converter gearbox. To read more details on the upcoming Compass facelift, click here.

Commenting on today’s announcement, FCA India Managing Director, Dr. Partha Datta said, “Our new investment of $250 million will give us a competitive edge in multiple segments with our new Jeep SUVs rolling out of Ranjangaon. This investment is in addition to $450 million we have already committed to our Indian operations over the past five years. We are delighted to announce our exciting new products, coupled with our continued commitment to India in Jeep brand’s 80th anniversary year”

Jeep is also working on a bigger three-row SUV codenamed H6. The Compass based luxury SUV will be a locally produced global product and will be introduced sometime in 2022. It is likely to carry the design and styling cues of the Compass with bigger dimensions and a tuned engine from the Compass with increased power. Other two models to join the portfolio will be the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee which will be offered as CKD units. Currently, the Wrangler is available in India as a CBU unit and priced at Rs 63.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand Cherokee was discontinued in India and will arrive with its latest look.