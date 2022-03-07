  • Type your location
      Audi India inaugurates its second pre-owned car facility Audi Approved: plus in Mumbai

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Monday 07 March 2022,20:33 PM IST

      The German luxury automaker, Audi has inaugurated its second pre-owned car facility in the country, Audi Approved: plus in Andheri, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The facility is spread across 2,000 sq.ft. The newly inaugurated outlet will cater to the rising demand for pre-owned luxury cars in Mumbai and other nearby areas. 

      The vehicles sold Audi Approved: plus showrooms reportedly undergo over 300 multi-point checks, including bodywork, mechanical, interior, and electrical inspections through multiple-level quality checks and on-road test. Additionally, under the Audi Approved: plus programme, the company offers 24x7 roadside assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. The facility will also offer support for easy financing and insurance benefits. 

      Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are fully geared to expand our retail presence of Audi Approved: plus facilities in 2022. Just a few weeks ago, we inaugurated a new pre-owned car facility in South Mumbai, and today, we are adding another one in Mumbai West. These new facilities will cater to the rising demand for pre-owned luxury cars in Mumbai as more individuals progress and want to seek an upgraded driving experience. Audi Approved: plus forms an important part of our overall business strategy and we will soon expand to many more cities in 2022.'

