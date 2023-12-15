    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki Swift base variant revealed

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Friday 15 December 2023,15:06 PM IST

            Suzuki Motor Corporation pulled the covers off the fourth-gen Swift at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in October this year. The model has already been spotted testing in India and is expected to be launched next year. While we have had the opportunity to see the car in its top-spec form, today, let us take a look at the base variant of the new Swift.

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Rear Three Quarter

            As seen in the images here, the entry-level Maruti Suzuki Swift gets projector headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs, LED taillights, and 15-inch steel wheels with silver wheel covers. At the same time, it misses out on elements such as fog lights and chrome inserts all around.

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Dashboard

            Inside, the base variant of the 2024 Swift receives a nine-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, black and silver interior theme, six airbags, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors. Simultaneously, the car misses out on the Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, six-speaker music system (optional extra), automatic climate control, front armrest, and an all-black interior theme. It is to be noted that these features are offered with the Japanese-spec Swift, and there will be a notable difference with the India-spec model.

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Second Row Seats

            Powering the entry-level variant of the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired with a CVT transmission that develops 81bhp and 107Nm. This version, which misses out on the brand’s mild-hybrid technology, is claimed to return a mileage of 23.40kmpl and 22kmpl in the 2WD and 4WD guise, respectively.

            All Popular Cars