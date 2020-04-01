Audi India extends validity for warranty and service package due to Coronavirus pandemic

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 01 April 2020, 17:06 PM

Audi India has announced an extension on extended warranty and service plans for whose extended warranty or service packages were set to expire during the lockdown period. The new extended warranty policy issuance will have an extension period of 60 days.

In terms of extended warranty claims, customers were allowed to claim in case of any failure until the expiry of their existing extended warranty. With this announcement, the extended warranty period has been extended by a month or 3000 kms (whichever comes early) from the last date of lockdown. In case of service plans, customers can get an extension of 30 days or 3000 kms for cars whose expiry date is between the lockdown periods.

In terms of policy issuance, customers were earlier allowed to buy a new standard extended warranty till the date of the expiry of their standard warranty. With this announcement, customers will have an additional two-month window, if they are unable to buy a new extended warranty on the account of lockdown, before the expiry of the standard warranty.