BS6 compliant Honda Jazz listed on India website

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 01 April 2020, 17:43 PM

Honda India has teased the BS6 Jazz on its India website and the bookings are likely to commence soon. Apart from the new BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options, the updated model is expected to get more features than its predecessor.

Under the hood, the premium hatchback is expected to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The BS4 variant was powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produced 90bhp and 110Nm of torque. The diesel version gets a 1.5-litre engine that produces 99bhp and 200Nm of peak torque. Depending on the variant, the BS6 Honda Jazz is expected to be offered in both manual and automatic options.

Honda India has not revealed any details about the BS6 Jazz yet, however, we expect that the updated model will get fresh updates in the form of new seat fabric, updated infotainment system and more. Further details about the new model will be known in the days to come.