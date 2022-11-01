  • location
            India-bound Honda City facelift test mule spotted

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Tuesday 01 November 2022,22:23 PM IST

            Honda City is a popular name in the sedan segment in India and international markets. This time around, the City facelift has been spied testing in Thailand. The updated model is expected to get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. 

            Based on what can be seen, the upcoming model is expected to get a revised bumper with new fog lamp housings. Further, the vehicle will get a redesigned grille for freshness. The side profile is highlighted by redesigned alloy wheels. The rear profile is likely to get subtle upgrades. The interior details are not known, however, the new model is expected to get premium upholstery, a new infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster. 

            At the time of launch, the updated Honda City is expected to continue being powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version is available in both manual and automatic transmission options, while the diesel version is limited to a manual transmission. The Japanese automaker also offers a hybrid version, the City e:HEV with a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5 kmpl. 

            More details about the India-bound model will be known in the days to come. 

            Honda All New City
            Honda All New City ₹ 11.60 Lakh Onwards
            By Nikhil Puthran11/01/2022 22:23:49

            The updated model is expected to get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades

