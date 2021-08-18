All-new Tata Tigor EV unveiled, to be launched on 31 August 2021

Tata has introduced the brand-new Tigor EV powered by the Ziptron. The electric sedan features an IP67 rated 26kWh battery pack that produces 74bhp and 170Nm of torque - thus it can achieve zero to 60kmph in just 5.7 seconds. Meanwhile, the Tigor EV can be reserved for Rs 21,000 at specific dealerships across the country and Tata will be launching the EV on 31 August 2021.

Tata has not completely overhauled the exterior of the sedan. The most prominent change is the grille has been replaced with a single closed piece that has a Tata logo and an EV badge. Below that, a flashy blue ascent line connects either end of the headlight units. Moreover, to distinguish from the standard Tigor, this EV also features some signature blue inserts around fog lamps and alloy wheels. Tata also offers a new Teal Blue colour in the Tigor EV that comes with black side-view mirror caps and a black roof.

Inside, the typical Tigor cabin now features blue inserts around air-con vents, the instrument cluster and more importantly the fabric seat covers get tri-arrow patterns like the Nexon EV. Apart from that, the dual-tone cabin has a digital instrument cluster, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen and an automatic temperature control unit.

Tata has added a few new features in the Tigor EV such as regenerative braking, hill ascent and descent control. Additionally, the sedan comes with more than 30 connected car features that also enable remote car operation via a smartphone app.

The Tigor EV is powered by a 26kWh battery pack and a single motor electric motor. Both of them are rated by the IP67 for water and dust resistance, also they come with an eight-year or 160,000 km warranty. The sedan can be charged at CCS2 certified fast charging points or using a regular 15 Amp socket. A fast charger can recharge the battery from zero to 80 per cent in 60 minutes while the slowest 15 Amp will take about 8.5 hours to recharge to 80 per cent.

