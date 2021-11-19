2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S 4MATIC+ launched in India at Rs 79.50 lakh

Mercedes-Benz has brought its most powerful hatchback, the AMG A45 S 4Matic+ to India as a CBU, and that costs Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This smallest AMG has the beefiest 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that generates the most prodigious outputs for a four-cylinder unit.

First things first, this top-of-the-range version in the A-Class hatchback lineup features a one-of-a-kind 1,991cc, in-line, four-cylinder, twin-scroll turbo, petrol motor mated to an AMG eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. More importantly, this engine is fully hand-built under Mercedes’s “One Man, One Engine” program. Moreover, it is capable of producing 416bhp and 500Nm of torque. With such outputs, the A45 S is able to achieve 0 to 100kmph in just 3.9 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 270kmph.

Unlike the standard A-Class hatchback, the A45 S 4Matic+ is AMG feature-rich. For starters, there is the Pan-Americana style grille, AMG front bumper with larger air inlets, tweaked wheel arches, 19-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler and rear diffuser with quad exhaust pipes.

On the inside, the A45 S has the typical A-Class cabin but with additional AMG bits such as a sportier steering wheel, sports seats, AMG performance menus in the MBUX and suchlike. In addition, Mercedes-Benz offers a combination of Artico (artificial leather) and Dynamica (microfibre) upholstery in the cabin.

The AMG A45 S comes equipped with a lot of features, namely a 12-speaker, 590-watt, Burmester sound system, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, AMG torque control, a drift mode, AMG suspension, launch control, AMG track pace, AMG performance package and a fully variable all-wheel-drive system.

