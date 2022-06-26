All-new Mahindra Scorpio-N India launch tomorrow

Mahindra has all set to launch the long-awaited new Scorpio-N in India tomorrow. Upon the launch, the new-gen SUV will be available in five variants across two engine options. It will also be larger in terms of dimensions as compared to the previous generation model.

Powering the Scorpio-N will be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel motor. Both engines will be mated to six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearboxes. In fact, Mahindra will offer the 4x4 system with both manual and automatic diesel versions of the SUV.

As per leaked the variant names and details of the upcoming Scorpio-N, the brand will offer the SUV in five variants, namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. It will also come with a choice of six- and seven-seat layout options.

The new Scorpio-N will come with a host of features, such as dual-zone temperature control, an electric sunroof, AdrenoX touchscreen infotainment system, a Sony sound system, and so forth.

Mahindra Scorpio N ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price

