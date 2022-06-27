All-new Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh

Mahindra has launched the new-generation Scorpio-N in India with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has currently announced the prices for the manual petrol and diesel variants only, while the prices for the automatic and 4x4 variants will be revealed on 21 July, 2022. Meanwhile, Mahindra will commence the bookings for the SUV on 30 July, 2022. The brand-new Scorpio-N will be available in five variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L across two engine options.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine generating 200bhp and 380Nm of torque and a four-cylinder, diesel motor that can be opted in two different tunes producing 130bhp and 172bhp. Both the engines are mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Besides this, Mahindra also offers a 4x4 system, called the ‘4Xplor’, linked to the diesel engine.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a fresh look, especially the new fascia. This includes a new radiator grille, new dual-barrel projector headlamps, C-shaped daytime running lights, dynamic turn signals, LED fog lamps, new rear LED lamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The overhauled cabin of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N features a dual-tone scheme and artificial leather upholstery. Further, Mahindra has given it an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by AdrenoX, an analogue instrument cluster with a seven-inch MID display, six airbags, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, a driver drowsiness detection system, dual-zone temperature control, an electric sunroof, connected car features, a wireless charging pad, Sony sound system, Alexa voice assistant support, and What3Words navigation.

Variants-specific prices of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N are as mentioned below:

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT: Rs 11.99 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 Petrol MT: Rs 13.49 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Petrol MT: Rs 16.99 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L Petrol MT: Rs 18.99 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT: Rs 12.49 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel MT: Rs 13.99 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6 Diesel MT: Rs 14.99 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Diesel MT: Rs 17.49 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L Diesel MT: Rs 19.49 lakh

Note: The prices are only applicable for the first 25,000 bookings commencing on 21 July, 2022.

