            2023 Tata Safari and Harrier launched in India

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Monday 27 February 2023,12:20 PM IST

            Tata Motors has officially launched the 2023 Safari and Harrier in India. The SUVs are priced at Rs 22.61 lakh and Rs 21.77 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). Interest buyers can now book the SUVs against a token amount of Rs 30,000 at the authorised Tata Motors showroom. 

            With the 2023 update, the Safari and Harrier now come with the ADAS suite that consists of 10 safety features, such as a blind spot monitor, lane departure and keep assist, forward collision warning with emergency braking, and many more.

            Tata Safari Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

            Moreover, they are now equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a fully digital driver’s display, roof-mounted ambient lights, and a 360-degree camera. 

            Under the hood, the SUVs continue to be driven by the same displacement engine but are now updated to comply with the RDE norms and are also BS6 Phase-2 compliant. The oil burner engine produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. 

            Tata Harrier Facelift
            Tata Harrier Facelift
