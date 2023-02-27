Citroen eC3 launched in India at Rs 11.50 lakh

Citroen India has launched the eC3 in India at a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh. Available across two variants, Live and Feel, the EV is powered by a 29.2kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 320km.

The Citroen eC3 is manufactured at the brand’s facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu and will be available in 25 cities including, Gurgaon, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, Guwahati, Bhopal, Karnal, Dehradun, Rajkot, Mangalore, and Coimbatore.

The battery pack powers the electric motor to produce 56bhp and 113Nm of torque with an option to charge with 15amp and a DC fast charger.

Furthermore, it comes with a vehicle warrany of three years/1.25 lakh kilometres, battery warranty of seven years/1.40 lakh kilometres, and the motor has a warranty of five years/1 lakh kilometres. The eC3 is a rival to the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV.

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, said, “We are excited to launch the New Citroën eC3 all-electric for the young and progressive customers who will enjoy the celever, comfort, and cool product propositions. The vehicle was developed keeping in mind the Indian audience and their unique needs and preferences. eC3 delivers a certified driving range of 320km per charge (MIDC cycle), 100 per cent DC fast charging capability, and a plethora of intuitive technology-driven features. With the famed Citroën Advanced Comfort on board combined with an efficient e-powertrain, we are certain that the New Citroën eC3 all-electric will meet the expectations of both private customers’ and fleet operators.'

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Citroen eC3:

Citroen eC3 Live: Rs 11.50 lakh

Citroen eC3 Feel: Rs 12.13 lakh

Citroen eC3 Feel Vibe Pack: Rs 12.28 lakh

Citroen eC3 Feel dual-tone Vibe Pack: Rs 12.43 lakh

