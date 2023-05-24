    Recently Viewed
            2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class and AMG A45 S launched in India

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Wednesday 24 May 2023,22:38 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India introduced the facelifted versions of the A-Class limousine and AMG A45 S 4Matic in the country, priced at Rs 45.80 lakh and Rs. 92.50 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The former continues to be offered with a standard warranty of eight years on the engine and transmission.

            The updated Mercedes A-Class limousine debuts in the A200 guise with a petrol engine, with the diesel variant, called A 200d, scheduled to arrive in Q4 2023. The petrol motor is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit developing 163bhp and 270Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The AMG A45 S, on the other hand, sources power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 421bhp and 500Nm of torque. Married to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 270kmph.

            Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Front View

            Updates to the 2023 A-Class limousine include bulges on the bonnet, the Mercedes-Benz grille with the star pattern, new 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, two 10.25-inch screens dominating the dashboard, a redesigned steering wheel, the latest-gen MBUX system, seven airbags, keyless-go, hands-free access, digital key handover, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

            The Mercedes-AMG A45 S receives revisions in the form of a tweaked set of headlamps, an AMG-specific radiator grille, aluminium AMG design trim elements in black/silver, an AMG-specific steering wheel, the latest-gen MBUX system, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and USB charging with a claimed 20 per cent faster speed.

            Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
            Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine ₹ 43.97 Lakh Onwards
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | A-Class Limousine | Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine | AMG A45 S | Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

            All Popular Cars