2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift India launch tomorrow

Maruti Suzuki is geared-up to launch the 2022 Brezza facelift in India tomorrow. The mid-life update will bring numerous changes to the Brezza in the form of a fresh look, redesigned interior, and new features. The new Brezza is expected to be available in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus.

The carmaker has released a few teaser videos showing the features of the 2022 Brezza facelift. The SUV will get a new nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with SmartPlay Pro+, over 40 connected car features, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, and an electric sunroof. Besides this, it is also likely to come with electronic stability control, six airbags, a six-speaker sound system, hill hold control, roll-over mitigation, traction control, cruise control, a wireless charging pad, USB Type-C ports, and new upholstery.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki will offer it with nine paint options: Exuberant Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver, Brave Khakhi, and Magma Grey, including three two-tone colour choices: Splendid Silver with Black, Sizzling Red with Black, and Brave Khakhi with White.

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift will be a K12C 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol hybrid engine mated to either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The SUV will share this powertrain with the recently launched refreshed Ertiga and XL6.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh Estimated Price

