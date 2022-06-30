2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift has been launched in India. Available in four variants, the prices for the updated SUV start at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Further, the brand offers it in nine different colour options: Exuberant Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red, Splendid Silver, Brave Khakhi, and Magma Grey, including three two-tone colours: Brave Khakhi with White, Splendid Silver with Black, and Sizzling Red with Black.

The key exterior highlights of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift are new dual-projector LED headlamps, L-shaped daytime running lights, new partly closed-off grille in a gunmetal finish and chrome trim, redesigned front and rear bumpers, reshaped bonnet, LED fog lamps, new LED rear lights, and new alloy wheels.

Inside, the Brezza facelift comes with a two-tone Brown and Black interior, a new steering wheel, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment touchscreen, an upgraded analogue instrument cluster with a colour MID, a wireless chagrin pad, and new seat upholstery.

The automaker has provided it with several new features, such as an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, an Arkamys sound system, a head-up display, six airbags, more than 40 connected car features, USB Type-C ports, a cooled glovebox, auto headlamps, paddle shifters, ESP, hill hold assist, ISOFIX anchor points, and more.

Powering the 2022 Brezza facelift is a K15C 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated, petrol hybrid motor coupled to either a five-speed manual or six-speed torque-convertor automatic transmission. This engine produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque.

Variant-specific prices (ex-showroom) of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift are as mentioned below:

New Brezza LXi MT - Rs 7.99 lakh

New Brezza VXi MT - Rs 9.46 lakh

New Brezza ZXi MT - Rs 10.86 lakh

New Brezza ZXi MT Dual-tone - Rs 11.02 lakh

New Brezza ZXi+ MT - Rs 12.30 lakh

New Brezza ZXi+ MT Dual-tone - Rs 12.46 lakh

New Brezza VXi AT - Rs 10.96 lakh

New Brezza ZXi AT - Rs 12.36 lakh

New Brezza ZXi AT Dual-tone - Rs 12.52 lakh

New Brezza ZXi+ AT - Rs 13.80 lakh

New Brezza ZXi AT Dual-tone - Rs 13.96 lakh

