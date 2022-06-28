  • location
            All-new Toyota Hyryder teased again; to get all-wheel-drive

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 28 June 2022,22:43 PM IST

            Japanese automaker Toyota has once again teased the all-new Hyryder ahead of its unveiling scheduled on 1 July, 2022. This new teaser image teases an all-wheel-drive system for the new offering. Meanwhile, the previous teaser gave a glimpse of the fascia of the Hyryder.

            The all-new Hyryder will feature a modern design language with a distinctive fascia comprising split and horizontal daytime running lights adjoining a blanked-off grille. In addition, the headlights, as seen in the teaser, will be located in the bumper as compared to the conventional setup. The bumper will also house a grille for ventilation. On the other hand, it will feature U-shaped LED rear lights and body cladding.

            Inside, the Hyryder’s cabin will come with a dual-tone scheme and the seats are expected to get artificial leather upholstery. Moreover, the SUV is most likely to feature the same nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system introduced with the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift. Toyota could give it a 360-degree camera setup too.

            The powertrain details of the upcoming Hyryder are unavailable yet. However, it will be powered by a hybrid powertrain. Above all, Toyota will offer an all-wheel-drive system with the Hyryder.

            All-new Toyota Hyryder teased again; to get all-wheel-drive

            All-new Toyota Hyryder teased again; to get all-wheel-drive

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/28/2022 22:43:25

            Toyota will unveil the all-new Hyryder on 1 July, 2022.

            All Popular Cars