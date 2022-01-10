2022 Skoda Kodiaq launched: Variants described

Skoda has launched the new Kodiaq in India, with prices starting at Rs 34.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The refreshed SUV is available in three variants, namely the Style, Sportline and Laurin & Klement. Moreover, the brand offers four new paint options: Race Blue Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Moon Metallic White and Steel Grey Metallic. Let us dive deeper to find out more about the variant-specific features.

Kodiaq Style

Skoda offers 18-inch silver alloy wheels, black roof rails, LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, LED taillights, rear fog lights, front fog lamps with cornering function and keyless entry with request sensors for four doors. On the inside, the Style variant features leather seats in Stone Beige, a two-spoke steering wheel and gear-stick in leather, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM and ORVMs, an eight-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cooled glove box and an analogue instrument cluster.

In terms of features, it comes with nine airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, MBA, HBA, MKB, HHC, ASR, EDS, a panoramic sunroof, twelve-way powered front seats with memory function, SmartLink connectivity, a 12-speaker, 625-watt, Canton sound system, wireless charging, three-zone temperature control, keyless boot opening and cruise control.

Kodiaq Sportline

For the Sportline trim, Skoda has given perforated Suedia sports seats in black with silver stitching, a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel and accelerator and brake pedals made from aluminium.

In terms of the exterior features, the Sportline gets 18-inch Askella anthracite dual-tone alloy wheels, gloss black surround for the grille, chrome trim for the rear diffuser, black window garnish, body-coloured bumpers, inscriptions in gloss black, side moulding in body colour, Sportline plaque on front fenders, black inserts for the AC vents and carbon-inspired decor.

Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K)

In this range-topper variant, the Kodiaq comes with perforated leather seats in Stone Beige with L&K inscription and heating and cooling functions for the front seats. On the other hand, the exterior features include 18-inch Trinity anthracite dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails in silver, L&K inscription on front fenders, piano black décor, L&K logo on the front seat backrest and L&K welcome message on the infotainment system.

In addition, the top-of-the-line Kodiaq comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), drive mode select (Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, and Individual), TPMS and HDC. In a nutshell, the Sportline and L&K variants largely carry forward all the features of the Style trim with a few additional features and cosmetic changes.

Skoda Kodiaq ₹ 34.99 Lakh Onwards

