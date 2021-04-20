Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 20 April 2021, 12:12 PM

Maruti Suzuki India has transported over 7.20 lakh vehicles using Indian railways in the past five years. In 2020-21, more than 1.80 lakh vehicles took the rail route for transportation, the highest-ever railway dispatch by the company, as against nearly 88,000 units in 2016-17. The increased focus on using railways has helped the brand offset over 3,200 MT of CO2 emissions, cumulatively.

Maruti Suzuki is the first auto manufacturer in the country to obtain Automobile Freight Train Operator (AFTO) license. This allows private firms to fabricate and operate high-speed, high-capacity auto-wagon rakes on the Indian Railway’s network. 36 high-speed and high-capacity rakes are currently in use by Maruti Suzuki and its service providers for the dispatch of its vehicles.

At present, Maruti Suzuki utilises five loading terminals (Gurgaon, Farukhnagar, Kathuwas, Patli, and Detroj) and 15 destination terminals (Bangalore, Nagpur, Mumbai, Guwahati, Mundra Port, Indore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, NCR, Siliguri, Coimbatore, Pune, and Agartala). With the addition of Agartala, the reach of rail mode has extended to North East. It has also helped to reduce the transportation time to states in East India by nearly half.

Explaining the objective of using railways for transporting vehicles, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The transportation of finished vehicles via railways has many tangible benefits. It is a clean, environment-friendly mode of transportation. It reduces congestion on highways and there is more space available for other vehicles. Therefore, as a conscious effort at Maruti Suzuki, we have taken important steps to enhance vehicle transportation via railways. We thank the Ministry of Railways for their support, which helped to increase our volumes transported via rail. In the last five years, over 7.20 lakh vehicles have been dispatched via railways, nearly 1.80 lakh units by far the highest in FY2021 alone.”