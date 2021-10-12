Mahindra XUV700 deliveries to start in the last week of October 2021

Mahindra has announced that it is going to commence deliveries of the brand-new XUV700 from the last week of this month. But, the carmaker will only hand over petrol variants to its customers in October while the deliveries for the diesel variants will start from the last week of November 2021.

Having said that, Mahindra has not revealed the date of deliveries. In fact, it has collaborated with a third-party company to manage and provide exact delivery dates to the customers. That said, this entity is said to follow an ‘algorithm based’ procedure for the deliveries.

The brand has received 50,000 reservations for the XUV700 in just two days. The first 25,000 units of the SUV were booked within 57 minutes of the reservation commencement while the remaining units were reserved the next day. Meanwhile, to learn more about the SUV, please do read our in-depth review of the Mahindra XUV700 here.

The XUV700 is available in a wide range of variants, starting from the entry-level MX, AX3, AX5, AX7 and AX7 Luxury which debuted last week with additional equipment. Apart from that, the XUV700 gets a variety of features such as an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), a large panoramic sunroof, two 10.25-inch displays, AdrenoX-powered connected car features, electronic flush door handles, LED headlights and a Sony sound system.

In fact, car brands across the world are facing an acute shortage of semiconductors and thus they have not been able to produce sufficient numbers of units to meet the demand. For Mahindra, it has received over 75,000 reservations for the Thar and even after a year of the launch, the brand has been able to deliver about 30,000 units reportedly. And the XUV700 with its 50,000 bookings is likely to follow suit.

Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 12.49 Lakh Onwards

