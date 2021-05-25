Please Tell Us Your City

      2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4M introduced in India at Rs 57.3 lakh

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Tuesday 25 May 2021,23:03 PM IST

      Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4M has been launched in India at Rs 57.3 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This introductory price is applicable till 30 June and will be revised by up to Rs 1.5 lakh from 1 July, 2021. The vehicle is available in five colour options, which include - Polar White, Iridium Silver, Mountain Grey, Cosmos Black, and Denim Blue, and Patagonia Red (available only on special request). 

      The AMG GLA 35 4M is the third AMG model and the 13th CKD model in the product portfolio. Under the hood, the AMG GLA 35 4M is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to an 8G-DCT transmission to produce 302bhp and 400Nm of torque between 3,000 – 4,000rpm. The vehicle gets an AWD setup and is capable of doing 0-100kmph in 5.1 seconds.

      As for the exterior, the new model gets AMG-spec bumper with flicks on air intakes, and AMG grille featuring vertical slats with chrome. The Multibeam headlamps complement the sloping front design. The German luxury carmaker further claims that the shorter overhangs in the front and back will offer more space for the occupants. The vehicle rides on large 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke wheels painted in Tantalite Grey with a high-sheen finish. The rear section is highlighted by LED tail lamps, rear spoiler, and two twin diffusers. Moreover, the vehicle features round chrome inserts in the exhaust, along with curtain elements that further enhance its sporty character. 

      Step inside and the AMG GLA 35 4M greets you with ergonomically contoured sport seats, which are wrapped in DINAMICA microfibre with red stitching. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets the latest MBUX system with Mercedes Me Connect services. Additionally, the vehicle features twin digital displays, a flat bottom steering wheel, and attractive diffusers.  

