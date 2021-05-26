2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA launched at Rs 42.10 lakh

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2021 GLA in India at a starting price of Rs 42.10 lakh. The vehicle is available in three variants – GLA 200, GLA 220d, and the GLA 220d 4M. The variants are available at an introductory price till 30 June, 2021. Effective from 1 July, 2021, the GLA prices will be hiked up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The GLA SUV will be available in five colour options, such as – Polar White, Iridium Silver, Mountain Grey, Cosmos Black, and the new Denim Blue. The 2021 GLA SUV is now bigger and taller than its predecessor. The vehicle sports a single slat horizontal grille with single louvre painted in a silver colour and chrome insert in between the new LED headlamps. The SUV gets grained black door trim with chrome inserts. Additional bits of chrome can be seen in window line and waistline, and tailpipe strips. The LED adaptive tail lights enhance the overall character. The vehicle rides on 18-inch five-spoke light alloy wheels that are believed to be aerodynamically optimised and painted in black with a high-sheen finish.

As for the interior, it gets two screens measuring 10.25-inch each, for the infotainment system and the instrument cluster. It also gets the latest NTG6 generation of MBUX with the latest software and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Additionally, the GLA gets the Mercedes Me Connectivity services along with other convenience features, such as – a panoramic sunroof, two-zone climate control, 64-colour ambient lighting, and more.

Mechanically, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is available in both petrol and diesel engine option. The GLA 200 is powered by a 1.3-litre petrol engine that generates 161bhp at 5,500rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,620-4,000rpm. This engine comes mated to a 7G-DCT transmission that enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.7 seconds. The top speed is electronically restricted to 210kmph. The GLA 220d is powered by a 2.0-litre engine that is mated to an 8G-DCT transmission that generates 188bhp at 3,800rpm and 400Nm of torque between 1,600-2,600rpm. The 220d is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 7.4 seconds and is capable of attaining a top speed of 222kmph. The GLA 220d 4MATIC gets the existing 2.0-litre diesel engine with an all-wheel-drive setup. The performance figures are similar to the regular 220d variant except for 0-100kmph acceleration time of 7.3 seconds and the top speed of 219kmph.

Mercedes-Benz GLA ₹ 42.10 Lakh Onwards

Mercedes-Benz | GLA | Mercedes-Benz GLA