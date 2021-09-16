Please Tell Us Your City

      2021 Kia Carnival launched; gets a new variant

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 16 September 2021,16:44 PM IST

      Kia India has launched the 2021 iteration of the Carnival MPV. The Carnival is offered with the new brand logo along with a rejigged variant lineup. The luxury MPV is now available in a new top-spec Limousine Plus and a second-to-top Limousine trim. Let us see the revisions in detail. 

      Right Side View

      With the 2021 update, Kia has renamed the top-spec variant Limousine Plus and inducted the Limousine trim that is slotted below the Limousine Plus variant. Besides this, the Carnival is offered in two other trims – Prestige and Premium. 

      Second Row Seats

      Coming to the features, the Limousine trim comes equipped with VIP leatherette seats for the second-row occupants, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ECM mirror, and a 10.1-inch screen for the rear passenger. The Limousine variant also gets the smart air purifier.

      If the Limousine variant appears upmarket and loaded to the gills, you are mistaken. This is because the Limousine Plus comes with all the bells and whistles. In addition to the Limousine variant features, this trim gets an electronic parking brake, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon stereo system, a 10-way power-adjustable ventilated driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, two 10.1-inch rear entertainment screens, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a premium wood garnish all around the cabin. The Kia Carnival now gets 18-inch crystal cut alloy wheels as standard across all the variants. 

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      Coming to the prices, the Limousine Plus is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it just Rs 4,000 more than the previous top-spec variant. On the other hand, the Limousine with a price tag of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom) is a more affordable package. 

      Under the hood, there are no changes and the Carnival continues to be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel engine. The oil burner is tuned to generate 197bhp and 440Nm of peak torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

      Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said, “The refreshed Carnival is a part of Kia’s efforts towards offering customers an exceptional product experience that surpasses all expectations. Since its launch, the Carnival has been able to create a niche for itself in the Indian market and with this product intervention, we plan to provide even greater comfort and convenience to buyers. Till date, we have sold close to 8,000 units of Carnival in India and we hope to achieve newer records with this product in future. We are confident that the refreshed Carnival will be received with the same enthusiasm and excitement by the Indian customers.” 

