BMW 620d M Sport Signature launched in India; priced at Rs. 78.90 lakh

BMW India has launched a new variant in the 6 Series GT lineup. Prices Rs. 3.40 lakh more the new M Sport Signature trim has been launched at Rs. 78.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The M Sport Signature is propelled by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. It is coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

For the extra dough, this new variant is equipped with bigger 19-inch alloy wheels, a display key, and special backrest cushions. It can be had in four exterior shades – Tanzanite Blue, Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, and Carbon Black. The interior theme is available in a single Dakota Cognac leather upholstery.

Besides this, the 620d comes equipped with electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, four-zone climate control, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, dual 10.25-inch rear screens, and powered tailgate.

The BMW 6 Series GT is available with petrol and diesel engines and sis a rival to the likes of the Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz E Class.

