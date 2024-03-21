    Recently Viewed
            BMW 620d M Sport Signature launched in India; priced at Rs. 78.90 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 21 March 2024,09:08 AM IST

            BMW India has launched a new variant in the 6 Series GT lineup. Prices Rs. 3.40 lakh more the new M Sport Signature trim has been launched at Rs. 78.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

            The M Sport Signature is propelled by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. It is coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

            BMW 6 Series GT Left Side View

            For the extra dough, this new variant is equipped with bigger 19-inch alloy wheels, a display key, and special backrest cushions. It can be had in four exterior shades – Tanzanite Blue, Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, and Carbon Black. The interior theme is available in a single Dakota Cognac leather upholstery.

            Besides this, the 620d comes equipped with electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, four-zone climate control, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, dual 10.25-inch rear screens, and powered tailgate.

            The BMW 6 Series GT is available with petrol and diesel engines and sis a rival to the likes of the Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz E Class.

