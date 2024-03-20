2024 Maruti Dzire spotted testing; sunroof confirmed

One of India’s largest homegrown car makers, Maruti Suzuki, has three new models on the cards including the all-new Swift, born electric eVX, and the Dzire sedan. While the former two have been spotted previously, this time around the automaker was spied doing high-altitude testing in India.

As seen from the spy shots, the most prominent change in the updated Dzire is the addition of a sunroof. Apart from that, it gets a new radiator grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, a new set of LED headlamps and LED taillamps, and redesigned alloy wheels. We expect the silhouette to remain almost the same as the outgoing model.

Inside, the sedan will come equipped with all the bells and whistles that Maruti offers to the new-gen Swift. It is likely to get features like a large touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, new instrument cluster with a semi-digital driver’s display, and a freshly designed aircon panel.

Now, coming to its powertrains. While the automaker has not officially revealed the engine options of the 2024 Maruti Dzire, we expect it to feature a new 1.2-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain option. Also on offer could be a CNG variant.

