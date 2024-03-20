    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2024 Maruti Dzire spotted testing; sunroof confirmed

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Wednesday 20 March 2024,16:51 PM IST

            One of India’s largest homegrown car makers, Maruti Suzuki, has three new models on the cards including the all-new Swift, born electric eVX, and the Dzire sedan. While the former two have been spotted previously, this time around the automaker was spied doing high-altitude testing in India.

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire Right Front Three Quarter

            As seen from the spy shots, the most prominent change in the updated Dzire is the addition of a sunroof. Apart from that, it gets a new radiator grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, a new set of LED headlamps and LED taillamps, and redesigned alloy wheels. We expect the silhouette to remain almost the same as the outgoing model.

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire Right Rear Three Quarter

            Inside, the sedan will come equipped with all the bells and whistles that Maruti offers to the new-gen Swift. It is likely to get features like a large touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, new instrument cluster with a semi-digital driver’s display, and a freshly designed aircon panel.

            Now, coming to its powertrains. While the automaker has not officially revealed the engine options of the 2024 Maruti Dzire, we expect it to feature a new 1.2-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain option. Also on offer could be a CNG variant.

            Source

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
            Maruti SuzukiNew Dzire ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | New Dzire | Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            BMW 620d M Sport Signature launched in India; priced at Rs. 78.90 lakh

            BMW 620d M Sport Signature launched in India; priced at Rs. 78.90 lakh

            By Jay Shah03/21/2024 09:08:47

            BMW has a launched a new M Sport Signature variant in the diesel lineup of the 6 Series GT that costs Rs. 3.40 lakh more than the standard version.

            2024 Maruti Dzire spotted testing; sunroof confirmed

            2024 Maruti Dzire spotted testing; sunroof confirmed

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/20/2024 16:51:17

            Will be introduced in India later this year

            Volvo XC40 Recharge Single bookings commence in India

            Volvo XC40 Recharge Single bookings commence in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/19/2024 16:29:03

            Boasts a WLTP-claimed range of up to 475km on a single charge

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift spied; 3 variants spotted

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift spied; 3 variants spotted

            By Jay Shah03/19/2024 13:02:53

            Three variant of the anticipated Mahindra XUV300 facelift has been spied testing on the public roads.

            Hyundai Creta EV spied testing in South Korea

            Hyundai Creta EV spied testing in South Korea

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/18/2024 21:11:57

            Likely to be based on the facelifted version and will boast a claimed driving range of up to 500km

            Toyota Taisor India launch on 3 April

            Toyota Taisor India launch on 3 April

            By Jay Shah03/18/2024 19:27:20

            Toyota's new compact SUV, Taisor will make its market launch on 3 April.

            Tata Punch facelift spotted testing in India; to be launched in late 2024

            Tata Punch facelift spotted testing in India; to be launched in late 2024

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/17/2024 16:36:27

            Likely to be offered in same powertrain options

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.15 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Nissan Magnite facelift

            Nissan Magnite facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Nissan Qashqai

            Nissan Qashqai

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 2.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta N Line

            Hyundai Creta N Line

            ₹ 16.82 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Seal

            BYD Seal

            ₹ 41.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            ₹ 1.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            ₹ 50.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars