Hyundai Creta N Line interior revealed!

We are a few days away from the official launch of the Hyundai Creta N Line in the country, and now the manufacturer has revealed the interior of this upcoming SUV. The automaker has already commenced the bookings for the model against a token amount of Rs. 25,000, deliveries of which are slated to begin soon after its launch.

As seen from the image, the dashboard of this sportier iteration of the SUV will come wrapped in an all-black interior theme with red ambient lighting and red accents all around. Further, it gets an ‘N-Line’ specific three-spoke steering wheel with an ‘N-Line’ badge, metal pedals, and a leather-wrapped gear lever with red stitching.

Under the hood, the Creta N Line will come equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill that is tuned to develop 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. The transmission duties will be taken care of by a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT unit sending power to the front wheels.

