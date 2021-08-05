Please Tell Us Your City

      Volkswagen Taigun Standard vs Taigun GT - Exterior difference explained

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 05 August 2021,16:02 PM IST

      Volkswagen is working on launching its Taigun compact SUV in the country soon and the brand has already announced that it will commence the production of this SUV on 18 August 2021. The carmaker revealed a production-ready Taigun GT at the end of this March while it released some pictures of the Taigun’s standard model a couple of days ago. Although we do not have the details of the SUV’s variants, here we tell you the visual difference between both the models according to their pictures.

      Volkswagen Taigun Right Rear Three Quarter

      Before we get to the exterior details, please note that the Silver-painted Taigun is the Standard model while the Golden Yellow one is the GT variant. To distinguish itself from the Standard variant, the Taigun GT features a few additional inserts such as the GT lettering on the front grille and boot. Additionally, it comes with red front brake callipers while both sides of the fenders get chrome inserts with GT lettering. On the other hand, the Standard model does not get any variant-specific lettering. But there is a TSI mark instead of the GT on the boot. Besides, both of these models are equipped with a set of dissimilar alloy wheels.

      Volkswagen Taigun Right Rear Three Quarter

      Having said that, the Taigun will get some features that may vary from variant to variant such as dual-barrel LED headlights with DRLs, LED taillights with an LED bar, Volkswagen digital cockpit, a ten-inch infotainment touchscreen, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a sunroof, connected car features and USB-C ports.

      Volkswagen Taigun Left Front Three Quarter

      The compact SUV will get a dual-tone interior with a mostly darker cabin. Volkswagen might offer leather upholstery for the seats depending on the variants. Apart from that, this modern cabin will have a fresh fascia that integrates dual screens, a multifunctional steering wheel and capacitive touch controls for air conditioning. The rear seats will get air vents and two type-C USB ports too.

      Volkswagen Taigun Dashboard

      Apart from the design, Volkswagen will offer two engine options with the Taigun - a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic that makes 114bhp and 178Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol coupled with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic that is capable of producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Meanwhile, as a part of Project 2.0, the Taigun utilises the MQB A0 IN platform developed in India and shares that with its sibling the Kushaq.

      Volkswagen Taigun Dashboard
      All Popular Cars