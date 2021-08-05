Renault introduces Kiger RXT (O) variant in India

Renault India has introduced a new variant in the Kiger line-up, known as the RXT (O). The introduction of the new Kiger variant is in line with the company celebrating 10 years in India. Additionally, to celebrate Renault’s presence of 10 years in the country, the company has rolled out schemes and promotions for all the existing and potential customers in 2021.

Coming to the Renault Kiger RXT (O), the new variant is powered by a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Feature wise, the new Kiger variant comes equipped with LED headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-tone paintjob, an air purifier, wireless charging, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Bookings for the new variant will begin from 6 August, 2021. Prices of the new variant are yet to be revealed, although it is believed that the model will be priced at Rs 7.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Renault India has announced the ‘Freedom Carnival’ from 6-15 August across India. The initiative will offer additional benefits to the customers booking Renault cars during the 10 day period that culminates into Independence Day on 15 August. These additional benefits are over and above the attractive offers valid throughout the month. The company has also announced the ‘Buy Now, Pay in 2022’ scheme on the purchase of Kwid, Triber, and Kiger, wherein the buyers can opt for a new Renault vehicle now and start paying EMI’s after six months.

The Freedom Carnival will not be valid in regions including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and Kerala. For these aforementioned states, specific offers with maximum benefits up to Rs 90,000 have been launched to celebrate the festive fervour during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chathurthi and Onam.

Renault Kiger ₹ 5.64 Lakh Onwards

Renault | Renault Kiger | Kiger