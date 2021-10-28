New Hyundai Creta teased; global debut at Indonesia Auto Show in November

The new Hyundai Creta will make its worldwide debut at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) that will be held from 11 to 21 November 2021. Meanwhile, Hyundai has also revealed the first teaser pictures of the upcoming Creta facelift on its Indonesian website. When introduced, the Creta will be the first-ever car Hyundai will produce in Indonesia.

Following Hyundai’s new design philosophy, the Creta features a ‘parametric jewel pattern’ grille with integrated daytime running lights - and this is the biggest ever update to the Creta since it entered a new generation. In fact, the ‘parametric jewel pattern’ grille was showcased for the first time with the Tucson and is going to be the new signature design for the brand’s SUV lineup, including the upcoming Venue facelift.

In addition, it gets newly designed headlights and a new bumper that comes with a single-piece air inlet. At the back, the new Hyundai Creta retains similar rear light units as the current model. However, it comes with a redesigned tailgate, a new spoiler and a set of alloy wheels.

Hyundai is most likely to offer the new Creta with the same engine and transmission as its current model. And that includes a 1.5-litre four-cylinder N/A petrol engine capable of developing 114bhp/144Nm, 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol that makes 138bhp/242Nm and lastly, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel that can produce 113bhp/250Nm. All the engines are expected to be paired with a six-speed manual, CVT and seven-speed automatic transmissions. The Creta facelift is likely to arrive in India sometime between Q2 or Q3 of 2022.

