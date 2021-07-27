Hyundai opens a new corporate headquarter in Gurugram

Gurugram, a major IT hub known as the cyber city of Haryana witnessed a grand inauguration ceremony of the new Hyundai headquarter. Located in the heart of the cyber city, Hyundai has built an ultramodern structure to lead its operation in India. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar and ambassador of the Republic of Korea Chang Jae-Bok were present at the inaugural event.

The brand-new edifice has a built-up area of 28,000 square metres that comprises of a plethora of departments, meeting rooms, lounges, cafés, conference halls and an enormous canteen that can accommodate about 300 employees. While constructing the headquarters, Hyundai appears to have emphasised on an environment-friendly structure. Because, there is a 400 square metre wall with genuine plants, 50kW solar panels on the roof and fourteen electric vehicle charging points, including three fast chargers.

Hyundai Motor India Limited is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company. And the automotive giant has invested $4 billion in India. Presently, it offers eleven different cars here, including a pure electric vehicle. Besides, the entity has over 522 dealers in the country and more than 1,310 service centres.

