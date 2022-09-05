Volkswagen delivers 5,000 units of Virtus in two months

German auto major Volkswagen has delivered 5,000 units of its all-new Virtus in India since its launch in June 2022. The sedan is available in two powertrains and six paint options across four trim levels: Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and GT Plus. It is offered with a starting price of Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Virtus measures 4,561mm in length, 1,752mm in width, and 1,507mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,651mm. In fact, the Virtus is the longest sedan in its segment. Besides this, it comes with vibrant paint choices, such as Cherry Red, Rising Blue, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel, Wild Cherry Red, Reflex Silver, and Candy White.

The key highlights of the Virtus include LED headlamps, fog lamps with cornering function, electric sunroof, eight-inch digital instrument cluster, 10-inch touchscreen information system, an eight-speaker sound system, wireless charging pad, cooled front seats, ESC, HHC, TPMS, multi-collision brakes, and six airbags.

It is powered by a 1.5-litre, inline-four, turbo-petrol petrol engine delivering 148bhp/250Nm and a 1.0-litre, inline-three, turbo-petrol motor that produces 114bhp/175Nm of torque. Transmission options include a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, six-speed manual, and six-speed torque-convertor automatic. That said, the Volkswagen Virtus rivals the likes of Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna.

