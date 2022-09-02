New Mahindra XUV400 EV teased; to be unveiled on 8 September

Mahindra is set to unveil the all-electric XUV400 in the country next week. Ahead of its debut on 8 September, the carmaker has released the first teaser of the model on its social media handles.

As seen in the teaser video, the upcoming MahindraXUV400 EV, which will be based on the XUV300, will get the signature Twin Peaks logo on the front grille, the latter of which also features X-shaped inserts. Also on offer will be a set of projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. One important change we can notice over its ICE sibling is the charging port that is visible on the front left fender.

The 2022 Mahindra XUV400 is expected to be larger than its ICE sibling and could measure 4.2 metres in length. The concept version of this model was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi and we could see a few other highlights to be carried over to the production-spec model.

Mahindra has not revealed the technical specifications of the upcoming XUV400 SUV at the moment. Once launched, the electric vehicle from Mahindra is likely to rival the likes of the Tata Nexon EV Prime.

Mahindra XUV400 ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh Estimated Price

