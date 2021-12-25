CNG-powered Tata Tiago and Tigor could arrive in January 2022

Tata is reportedly planning to launch the CNG-powered version of the Tiago and Tigor in India sometime in January 2022. In fact, the CNG models of both cars were spotted testing a couple of times. Escalating fuel prices and increasing demand for greener fuel are the most important aspects many carmakers are planning to offer alternative fuel options.

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai already have a few CNG-powered models in their lineup in the country. Both the brands sell CNG-powered vehicles alongside petrol and diesel-powered cars. And Tata is most likely to join Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai with its Tiago and Tigor CNG models.

It is believed that the base variants of the Tiago and Tigor will be offered in a choice of CNG+petrol along with the petrol-only variants. Meanwhile, Tata is unlikely to make any changes to the exterior or interior of the vehicles. Besides, a CNG-kit will be incorporated with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor. Once launched, the Tigor and Tiago CNG will take on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Santro and the Aura CNG, as well as Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG.

Tata Tiago ₹ 5.00 Lakh Onwards

