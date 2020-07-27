Toyota Yaris facelift introduced in Philippines

Nikhil Puthran Monday 27 July 2020, 18:58 PM

Toyota has launched the Yaris facelift, called Vios in the international market, in Philippines at a starting price of ₱ 671,000 (approximately Rs 10.21 lakh). The Toyota Vios is available in nine variants. In the coming months the updated version of the sedan will be introduced in other markets such as Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan.

The Toyota Vios facelift gets tweaked bumper, revised upper grille and new LED headlamps. The bumper further features a trapezoidal central air dam, which is complemented by the fog lamps encased in black boomerang-shaped recesses on either sides. The sides look more or less similar to the current model and gets mild update in the form of newly designed alloy wheels for freshness. Similarly, the rear section gets a familiar wraparound tail lamp design.

As for the interior, the Toyota Yaris facelift aka Vios facelift, more or less gets a similar feature list. The sedan gets automatic climate control with roof-mounted air vents, electric sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats and cruise control. For freshness, the sedan now gets an updated infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Internationally, the Vios sedan is offered with two petrol engine options – 1.3-litre and 1.5-litre. The smaller engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission to produce 97bhp and 123Nm of torque. The bigger petrol unit produces 105bhp and 140Nm of torque and can be had with either a six-speed manual or CVT option. In India, the Toyota Yaris is powered by 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 106bhp at 6,000rpm and 140Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual and CVT option with paddle shifter. Currently, there is no immediate plans to launch the Yaris facelift in India.