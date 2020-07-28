Kia Sonet front design teased

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 28 July 2020, 14:11 PM

Ahead of its world premiere on 7 August, the new Kia Sonet has been teased. The image reveals details of the front design of the upcoming sub-four metre SUV that is expected to be launched in September this year.

As seen in the image, the new Kia Sonet is likely to come equipped with dual-tone alloy wheels with red inserts, a dual-tone paintjob of red and black and blacked-out ORVMs. A few other visible elements include the signature tiger-nose grille, fog lamps, silver faux skid plate with red insert and what seem to be LED headlamps.

Engine options on the upcoming Kia Sonet might include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel motor paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed manual gearbox respectively. Also on offer will be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that could be offered with an IMT unit and DCT unit.

The interiors of the Kia Sonet GT Line variant were recently leaked. A few feature highlights of the model could include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, engine start-stop button, steering mounted controls, flat-bottom steering wheel and an all-black interior theme.