Kia Sonet base variant interiors leaked ahead of world debut next month

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 27 July 2020, 16:42 PM



The interiors of the Kia Sonet sub-four metre SUV have been leaked ahead of its world premiere that will take place on 7 August. A video shared on the web reveals the interiors of the model's base variant, which is likely to be launched in India in September.

As seen in the spy image, the base variant of the Kia Sonet will come equipped with a 2-DIN music system, manual AC, steering mounted controls, digital speedometer, digital MID, three-spoke steering wheel, brushed aluminium inserts for the AC vents, tilt-adjustable steering and a black dashboard.

The Kia Sonet, which will be the second model from Kia to be produced locally after the Seltos, could be available with three powertrain options, including a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. A five-speed manual unit is expected to be offered with the 1.2-litre variant while a six-speed manual unit might be available with the 1.5-litre diesel variant. An iMT unit and DCT unit will be offered exclusively with the 1.0-litre variant.

Kia Sonet mid-spec variant interiors

At the time of writing this story, another spy image emerged on the web, revealing what seems to be a mid-spec variant of the Kia Sonet that features a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The model in question is said to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

