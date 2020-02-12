Toyota Vellfire due for India launch on 26 February

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 12 February 2020, 17:59 PM

The sportier version of the Alphard MPV, the Vellfire is due for India launch on 26 February. The Toyota Vellfire is expected to be introduced to India via the CBU route. The six-seat luxury MPV will get a hybrid engine along with premium features.

Mechanically, the Toyota Vellfire will be powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol engine that produces 178bhp and 235Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an e-CVT transmission along with an optional All-Wheel Drive system. As for safety, the Vellfire will get seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electric stability program and more.

The feature list will include premium leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, mood lighting, and twin sunroof along with individual tables for all rows. Post-launch, the Toyota Vellfire will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in India.