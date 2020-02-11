Honda teases next-gen City ahead of launch in India

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 11 February 2020, 17:04 PM

The fifth-generation Honda City has been teased on the brand’s official website. The model, which has been spied testing in India on multiple occasions, is expected to be launched later this year. Upon launch, the new City will rival the Hyundai Verna , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento .

Unveiled in Thailand last year, the new Honda City features an all-new design and updated interiors. Although details regarding the powertrain options have not been confirmed, we expect the new-gen Honda City to be offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former could be available with a dual-motor hybrid system while the latter would be a BS6-compliant model tuned to produce 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. Transmission options may include a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT unit.

Fifth-gen Honda City

The teaser image on the website reveals the silhouette of the new City and the design of the LED tail-light. Previous spy images revealed that the model will come equipped with LED headlamps, LED tail lights, clamshell bonnet, blacked-out B-pillar and a shark fin antenna.