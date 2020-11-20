Toyota strengthens footprint with 400 outlets in India

Jay Shah Friday 20 November 2020, 16:46 PM

Toyota announces a new achievement of over 400 outlets across the country. The Japanese car manufacturer has also inaugurated its 401 dealer outlet - BJS Toyota in Bellary, Karnataka equipped with skilled personnel and modern infrastructure.

The company had also launched its first regional stockyard in Guwahati last month; thereby expanding its footprint in Northeastern states. The stockyard will benefit the customers by reducing the delivery time from 13 days to a mere two days. To further strengthen its sales network, the carmaker recently incorporated PRO service networks in 87 new locations. TKM has added over 100 sales and service touch points in the last two years across all four zones.

Commenting on the ever-growing commitment to customers, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “It gives us immense pleasure on surpassing the milestone of 400 outlets in the country. With this accomplishment, we hope to cater to a wider range of customers with the best-in-class product and service offerings through our facilities in the country. Our motto is to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction and fortifying the reliable image of the brand. TKM’s India line-up boasts of segment leading products including the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Yaris, Glanza and the recently launched Urban Cruiser in its portfolio. This backed by its strong focus on QDR, truly reiterates TKM’s high customer retention, even as per industry standards. TKM is continuously striving to effectively reach out to its current and potential customers through its strong network channels.”

Toyota has also witnessed strong sales growth in the last few months with the commencement of deliveries of its compact-SUV - Urban Cruiser. To read our first look review on the Urban Cruiser, click here. The company is also likely to launch the Innova Crysta facelift in the coming days. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.