Hyundai i20 accumulates 20,000 bookings within 20 days of launch

Jay Shah Friday 20 November 2020, 16:34 PM

Hyundai has announced that the all-new i20 has accumulated over 20,000 bookings in just 20 days of its launch in India. The third generation i20 was launched on 5 November, 2020 with an introductory price of Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India), although the bookings for the hatch began on 28 October for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

New Hyundai i20

Hyundai further states that deliveries of their new hatchback have also commenced and the company has already delivered over 4,000 units during the festive season of Diwali. As per the booking statistics, 85 percent of the customers have picked the Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) trims of the i20. The new i20 is available in six single tone and two dual-tone colours. For a more detailed guide on the variants of the new i20, click here.

Commenting on the response, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The i20 has been a trendsetter in its segment and icon among the new age customers. Now with the launch of the all-new i20, we are upping the ante and setting a new benchmark. We have received an overwhelming response to the all-new i20 with 20 000 Bookings in 20 days and more than 4 000 customers having taken delivery of this latest blockbuster product from us during Diwali season. As the foremost premium hatchback in India, more than 85 % Customers have opted for Sportz and above trims, showcasing a strong demand for Advanced Technologies offered on the all-new i20”.

New Hyundai i20

We have driven the new i20 and to watch and read our review, tap here. The 2020 i20 is available in a combination of petrol and diesel engines to choose from. The petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor makes 86bhp and 115Nm of torque and is paired to a five-speed manual and CVT transmission. The newly introduced 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with DCT and iMT gearbox is good for 118bhp and 172Nm torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel is available with a six-speed manual transmission.