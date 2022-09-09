Toyota reveals prices for top-spec Urban Cruiser Hyryder variants

Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed the prices of top-spec Urban Cruiser Hyryder variants. The S eDrive 2WD Hybrid, G eDrive 2WD Hybrid, and V eDrive 2WD Hybrid cost Rs 15.11 lakh, Rs 17.49 lakh, and Rs 18.99 lakh (all ex-showroom), respectively, while the V AT 2WD NEO is priced at Rs 17.09 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the brand will disclose prices for the other trim levels of the SUV in a phased manner.

The key highlights of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder include LED projector headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, U-shaped rear lights, body cladding, and vertically-positioned reverse lights and turn signals in the rear fenders. Inside, it gets a two-tone interior, a digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch information touchscreen, cooled front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, and a wireless charging pad.

Powering the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, strong-hybrid petrol engine paired with an e-drive transmission and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated K-Series hybrid petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic. As claimed, the strong-hybrid engine can give out 27.97kmpl of mileage. Besides this, the K-Series petrol engine is available in 2WD and AWD options.

Meanwhile, Toyota has bestowed Hyryder with seven single-tone paint options: Cave Black, Sportin Red, Midnight Black, Speedy Blue, Enticing Silver, Cafe White, and Gaming Grey along with four dual-tone colour choices. Further, it rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

