Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition prices start at Rs 15.69 lakh

Volkswagen India has introduced the Taigun First Anniversary Edition to commemorate the model completing one year in the Indian market. According to the carmaker, it has received 40,000 customer orders, of which it has delivered 22,000 units.

Available in the Dynamic Line and Topline variants, the Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition is offered in three colours such as Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, and Rising Blue, the latter of which is a new option.

Highlights of the new Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition include a “1st” anniversary badging across the exterior and interior, 11 specially developed elements including high lux fog lamps, body-colored door garnish, black C- pillar graphics, black roof foil, door-edge protector, black ORVM caps, window visors, and aluminum pedals. The model receives safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, multi-collision brakes, reverse camera, Isofix seats, and a tyre pressure deflation warning system.

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Taigun First Anniversary Edition is powered by 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol TSI engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic units. This motor is tuned to generate 114bhp and 178Nm of torque.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Taigun has had an extremely fulfilling journey in India as well as reaching the global stage by being the top three finalists at the World Car of the Year (WCOTY). We have been extremely overwhelmed with the feedback, appreciation, and acceptance the SUVW has received from our customers. The carline truly embodies the core DNA of the Volkswagen brand with the superior build quality, safety, and fun-to-drive experience. With the introduction of this celebratory First Anniversary Edition offering, we would like to thank our valued customers who have been instrumental in making Taigun one of the most admired SUVW in India and resonated the ‘Hustle Mode On’ personality of the Taigun.”

Volkswagen Taigun ₹ 11.40 Lakh Onwards

