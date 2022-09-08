  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            BMW X4 50 Jahre M Edition launched; prices start at Rs 72.90 lakh

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Thursday 08 September 2022,17:42 PM IST

            BMW India has launched the X4 50 Jahre M Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants including X4 30i M Sport and X4 30d M Sport, priced at Rs 72.90 lakh and Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

            Exterior highlights of the BMW X4 50 Jahre Edition include the signature kidney grille with all-black mesh inserts, adaptive LED headlamps, an M Aerodynamic package, M high-gloss shadow line accents, wraparound LED tail lights, and blacked-out tailpipes. Also on offer are 20-inch Jet Black alloy wheels and red M Sport brake calipers.

            BMW X4 Left Rear Three Quarter

            The interiors of the BMW X4 50 Jahre M Edition comes equipped with Vernasca leather upholstery with black décor stitching, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, welcome light carpet, and three-zone climate control.

            Under the hood, the BMW X4 50 Jahre M edition is offered with a 3.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 248bhp and 350Nm of torque, as well as a 3.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine producing 261bhp and 620Nm of torque. An eight-speed transmission in the sole gearbox on offer.

            BMW X4
            BMW X4 ₹ 71.90 Lakh Onwards
            All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
            BMW | BMW X4 | X4

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            BMW X4 50 Jahre M Edition launched; prices start at Rs 72.90 lakh

            BMW X4 50 Jahre M Edition launched; prices start at Rs 72.90 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/08/2022 17:42:26

            BMW India has launched the X4 50 Jahre M Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants including X4 30i M Sport and X4 30d M Sport.

            2022 Citroën C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at Rs 36.67 lakh

            2022 Citroën C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at Rs 36.67 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/08/2022 14:53:02

            The new C5 Aircross is available in a single dual-tone Shine variant

            Honda Amaze crosses 5 lakh sales milestone in India

            Honda Amaze crosses 5 lakh sales milestone in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/07/2022 20:30:32

            The Honda Amaze was originally launched in 2013. 40 per cent of sales of the model come from Tier I cities.

            New Hyundai Venue N launched in India at Rs 12.16 lakh

            New Hyundai Venue N launched in India at Rs 12.16 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/06/2022 13:14:55

            Hyundai offers five paint options with the Venue N Line.

            Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition prices start at Rs 17.86 lakh

            Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition prices start at Rs 17.86 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/05/2022 18:38:22

            We have learned from our sources that the Innova Crysta Petrol Limited Edition will be priced from Rs 17.86-19.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

            2022 Citroën C5 Aircross India launch slated for 7 September

            2022 Citroën C5 Aircross India launch slated for 7 September

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/05/2022 12:58:32

            Unveiled in January 2022, the refreshed C5 Aircross carries major changes to the exterior and interior.

            New Hyundai Venue N India launch tomorrow

            New Hyundai Venue N India launch tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/05/2022 12:45:53

            The new Venue N Line will be available in two variants.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            ₹ 9.50 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Toyota Belta

            Toyota Belta

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Citroen C5 Aircross

            Citroen C5 Aircross

            ₹ 36.67 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 12.16 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Gloster

            MG Gloster

            ₹ 32.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q3

            Audi Q3

            ₹ 44.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD e6

            BYD e6

            ₹ 29.15 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars