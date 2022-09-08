BMW X4 50 Jahre M Edition launched; prices start at Rs 72.90 lakh

BMW India has launched the X4 50 Jahre M Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants including X4 30i M Sport and X4 30d M Sport, priced at Rs 72.90 lakh and Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Exterior highlights of the BMW X4 50 Jahre Edition include the signature kidney grille with all-black mesh inserts, adaptive LED headlamps, an M Aerodynamic package, M high-gloss shadow line accents, wraparound LED tail lights, and blacked-out tailpipes. Also on offer are 20-inch Jet Black alloy wheels and red M Sport brake calipers.

The interiors of the BMW X4 50 Jahre M Edition comes equipped with Vernasca leather upholstery with black décor stitching, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, welcome light carpet, and three-zone climate control.

Under the hood, the BMW X4 50 Jahre M edition is offered with a 3.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 248bhp and 350Nm of torque, as well as a 3.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine producing 261bhp and 620Nm of torque. An eight-speed transmission in the sole gearbox on offer.

BMW X4 ₹ 71.90 Lakh Onwards

