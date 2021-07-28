Toyota now offering eight year warranty on hybrid electric batteries

Toyota has extended the warranty from three years to eight years on the battery system it is offering with its hybrid vehicles. This is applicable to its range of self-charging vehicles that includes both the Vellfire luxury MPV as well as the Camry sedan.

Toyota has said that the extension is with intention of promoting the adoption and use of electric vehicles. The 8 year warranty makes it the longest in the segment. This announcement has been made on world nature conservation day.

Commenting on the initiative, V Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “With customers being the first priority, Toyota has been unceasingly striving to offer diverse service schemes. Through the longer battery warranty, which is the most comprehensive coverage in the market today, we continue to bring many smiles and peace of mind to customers buying a hybrid electric vehicle and enhancing the momentum of vehicle electrification in the country.”

Toyota Vellfire ₹ 89.89 Lakh Onwards

