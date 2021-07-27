Please Tell Us Your City

      Tata Nexon CNG variant in the works?

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Tuesday 27 July 2021,20:30 PM IST

      Tata is likely to be working on a Nexon CNG variant as a test-mule of the model with testing equipment has been spotted in Pune. The Nexon is currently offered with petrol, diesel and pure electric powertrains. If Tata launches a CNG variant of this sub-four metre SUV, the Nexon would become the most versatile car in its segment with three different fuel alternatives and a fully electric option.

      Tata Nexon Rear View

      The Indian carmaker announced its plan of launching CNG variants of the entry-level hatchback and sedan cars. It is expected to bring these models with a factory-fitted CNG kit later this year or in 2022. This move could be important for Tata to take on Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai as they both offer CNG variants in their line-up.

      Tata Nexon Right Side View

      The Nexon is currently available in a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel. Both of them can be paired with a manual or an automatic transmission. On the other hand, the Nexon EV comes with a 30.2kWh battery pack which provides a range of about 312km on a single charge. Meanwhile, Tata recently launched a range of Dark edition cars that includes the Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV and Harrier.

      Picture credits - Rushlane

