Toyota launches Urban Cruiser compact SUV in India at Rs 8.40 lakh
The Toyota Urban Cruiser has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The model rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and the Mahindra XUV300. Customers can choose from nine colours and six trims of the Urban Cruiser.
Feature highlights of the Toyota Urban Cruiser include LED projector headlamps, LED fog lights, the diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a dual-tone paint job. Inside, the model is equipped with a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-tone brown and black interior theme, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, climate control, steering mounted controls, and an engine start-stop button.
The new Toyota Urban Cruiser is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor is available with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit. All automatic variants receive an advanced lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator.
