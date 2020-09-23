Toyota launches Urban Cruiser compact SUV in India at Rs 8.40 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 23 September 2020, 12:05 PM

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The model rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Kia Sonet , Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon , Ford EcoSport , and the Mahindra XUV300 . Customers can choose from nine colours and six trims of the Urban Cruiser.

Feature highlights of the Toyota Urban Cruiser include LED projector headlamps, LED fog lights, the diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a dual-tone paint job. Inside, the model is equipped with a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-tone brown and black interior theme, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, climate control, steering mounted controls, and an engine start-stop button.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor is available with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit. All automatic variants receive an advanced lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator.