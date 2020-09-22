Tata produces 3,00,000 Tiago units in India

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 22 September 2020, 19:46 PM

Tata Motors has added a new feather on its cap with the roll out of the 3,00,000th Tiago unit from the Sanand facility in Gujarat. Back in 2016, Tata Tiago was the first product under the IMPACT design philosophy and received a host of segment-first features. The hatchback has also earned a four-star adult safety rating by the Global NCAP.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors launched the Tiago facelift with a BS6 compliant petrol engine, along with fresh cosmetic and feature updates. The Tata Tiago facelift gets a revised fascia with a new grille and a chrome strip. The redesigned front bumper features new air dams and circular fog lamps. Additionally, the vehicle gets dual-tone alloy wheels, a black roof, and black ORVMs with turn indicators. The interior gets a mild update for freshness. The hatchback features a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Under the hood, the Tata Tiago gets a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. The engine can be had in both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options. In terms of safety, the Tiago is equipped with dual airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder, and a high-speed alert system as standard.