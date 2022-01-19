Tata Motors launches Tigor i-CNG in India at Rs 7.70 lakh

- Available in three variant options – XZ, XZ+, and XZ+ dual tone

- Powered by an existing 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine

Post much wait, Indian automaker, Tata Motors has launched the Tigor i-CNG in India at Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The newly introduced CNG option in the Tigor is available across three variant options – XZ, XZ+, and XZ+ dual-tone. Visually, except for the ‘i-CNG’ badge on the boot lid, the vehicle has retained the styling elements from the ICE variants, while changes are limited to the addition of a CNG kit.

Mechanically, the newly introduced Tigor CNG is powered by the existing 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which generates 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission unit. In terms of safety, the vehicle will offer dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed alerts, and more.

As for the interior, the Tigor CNG will be offered with a digital instrument cluster, Harman infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, cooled glovebox, electrically adjustable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, and more.

The variant-wise ex-showroom prices are as follows –

XZ – Rs 7,69,900

XZ+ (ST) – Rs 8,29,900

XZ+ (DT) – Rs 8,41,900

