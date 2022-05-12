Toyota Fortuner GR-S available in India at Rs 48.43 lakh

Japanese auto firm Toyota has introduced a sporty version of its SUV, the Fortuner GR-S, in India at Rs 48.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The GR denotes Gazoo Racing – a sub-division of Toyota, which builds high-performance vehicles, such as GR 86, GR Supra, and GR Yaris.

Toyota has equipped the Fortuner GR-S with slightly redesigned bumpers, black alloy wheels, and a two-tone grille with the GR emblem. Besides this, it is available with two paint options: Pearl White Crystal Shine and Attitude Black.

Further, the interior gets a GR-specific instrument cluster interface, steering wheel wrapped in leather, new seats, and GR lettering on the start/stop switch and headrests. As claimed, the SUV comes with the GR-tweaked suspension.

The GR-spec Fortuner is powered by the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine producing 201bhp and 500Nm. It is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox and a 4x4 system.

