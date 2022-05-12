  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Toyota Fortuner GR-S available in India at Rs 48.43 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 12 May 2022,18:50 PM IST

            Japanese auto firm Toyota has introduced a sporty version of its SUV, the Fortuner GR-S, in India at Rs 48.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The GR denotes Gazoo Racing – a sub-division of Toyota, which builds high-performance vehicles, such as GR 86, GR Supra, and GR Yaris.

            Toyota has equipped the Fortuner GR-S with slightly redesigned bumpers, black alloy wheels, and a two-tone grille with the GR emblem. Besides this, it is available with two paint options: Pearl White Crystal Shine and Attitude Black.

            Toyota Fortuner Left Rear Three Quarter

            Further, the interior gets a GR-specific instrument cluster interface, steering wheel wrapped in leather, new seats, and GR lettering on the start/stop switch and headrests. As claimed, the SUV comes with the GR-tweaked suspension.

            The GR-spec Fortuner is powered by the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine producing 201bhp and 500Nm. It is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox and a 4x4 system.

            Toyota Fortuner
            Toyota Fortuner ₹ 31.79 Lakh Onwards
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Fortuner | Toyota Fortuner | Fortuner GR-S

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New-gen Mahindra Scorpio’s new official teaser out

            New-gen Mahindra Scorpio’s new official teaser out

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/13/2022 11:06:24

            Mahindra could launch the new Scorpio in a couple of months.

            Toyota Fortuner GR-S available in India at Rs 48.43 lakh

            Toyota Fortuner GR-S available in India at Rs 48.43 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/12/2022 18:50:01

            The Fortuner GR-S is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel motor.

            BYD partners with three EV charging network providers in India

            BYD partners with three EV charging network providers in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/11/2022 18:16:46

            BYD India will strengthen its charging footprint in partnership with Chargezone, Volttic, and Indipro. This tie-up is to address the re-charging needs of the e6 MPV across multiple cities and major highways in the country.

            Audi India appoints new dealer partner in Kerala

            Audi India appoints new dealer partner in Kerala

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/11/2022 16:22:13

            Audi India has announced PPS Motors as its new dealer partner in Kerala. This partnership includes the network of Audi Kochi, Audi Service Kozhikode, and Audi Service Trivandrum.

            2022 Tata Nexon EV Max Launched in India; prices start at Rs 17.74 lakh

            2022 Tata Nexon EV Max Launched in India; prices start at Rs 17.74 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/11/2022 12:44:34

            The Nexon EV Max is available in two variants.

            Tata Nexon EV Max to be launched in India tomorrow

            Tata Nexon EV Max to be launched in India tomorrow

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/10/2022 16:26:43

            Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML), the EV division of Tata’s passenger car brand, is all set to launch the Nexon EV Max in the country tomorrow. The company has already teased the car on multiple occasions earlier this month.

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched in India at Rs 55 lakh

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched in India at Rs 55 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/10/2022 13:25:28

            The C-Class is available in three variants.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV Max

            Tata Nexon EV Max

            ₹ 17.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Jeep Meridian

            Jeep Meridian

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Mahindra New Scorpio

            Mahindra New Scorpio

            ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Land Rover New Range Rover

            Land Rover New Range Rover

            ₹ 2.30 - 4.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Tata Nexon EV Max

            Tata Nexon EV Max

            ₹ 17.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 55.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda City eHEV

            Honda City eHEV

            ₹ 19.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki XL6

            Maruti Suzuki XL6

            ₹ 11.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

            Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

            ₹ 8.35 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars