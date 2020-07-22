Toyota Fortuner facelift spotted on test in India

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 22 July 2020, 20:15 PM

The upcoming Toyota Fortuner facelift has been spied testing in India. Early in June, the India-bound model was unveiled in Thailand. The SUV has received a mid-life update with a sharper headlamp design, new mesh grille and a prominent bumper. As for the sides, it gets newly designed alloy wheels for freshness. While the rear section gets revised bumper design along with sporty detailing in the form of a new roof-mounted spoiler, roof rails, blacked-out skid plates and single tip exhaust.

Toyota Fortuner facelift spied

The interior is expected to be more or less similar to the current model except for updated infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is believed that the updated model will also offer modern connectivity features that will enhance the ownership experience. The standard feature list will include climate control, leather upholstery, power driver’s seat, cruise control and steering mounted audio controls.

Toyota Fortuner facelift spied

Mechanically, the SUV will continue to be powered by 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engine options in both manual and automatic options. The all-wheel-drive option will continue to be offered in diesel guise. The Thai market has also received a 2.4-litre diesel engine option, which might be offered in the India-bound model at the time of launch.

Photo Source: GW